NOPD looking for man who threatened 14-year-old boy during domestic dispute

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who stole a cell phone and threatened a woman and her 14-year-old son during a domestic dispute in New Orleans East.

Twenty-seven-year-old Eddie Harris and the victim were arguing around 12:35 a.m. on October 22 in a home in the 6800 block of Tara Lane, according to the NOPD.

The victim’s son came out of his room and told Harris to stop yelling at his mother, at which point Harris threatened to hurt the boy.

The victim threatened to call the police, and Harris grabbed the victim’s phone and house keys and fled in an unknown direction, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with any information on the location of Harris can contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.