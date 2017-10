NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a runaway in Algiers.

Seventeen-year-old Taja Reaux was last seen around 2 p.m. on October 27 when she left her home in the 3700 block of Texas Drive, according to the NOPD.

Reaux was supposed to meet up with a friend, but she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information on Taja Reaux is asked to contact any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6459, (504) 658-6040, or 911.