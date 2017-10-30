Lunch break fortune: New Orleans psychic does ambush readings on the street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Halloween is the time of the year when the veil between the spirit world and the living world is the thinnest, and that's why it's also known as day of the dead.

Leading up to Halloween you might experience little signs from loved ones that they are with you.

New Orleans psychic and medium, Cari Roy, keeps busy year round doing readings, but during Halloween she couldn't help but to read people who passed her on the street and let them know who is around them and what lies in their future.

She even gave WGNO's own Meghan Kluth a little insight in to her future!