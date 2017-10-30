Mandeville Vet uses high tech procedure to save dog from near-fatal injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OPELOUSAS, La.- A small black lab named Truffles is lucky to be alive, all thanks to some teamwork from the Humane Society if Louisiana, a Mandeville Vet and the St. Landry Parish Animal Control.

Truffles was found in a ditch after being struck and dragged by a vehicle last month.

She had been there for two days when she was rescued by St. Landry animal control.

She had a broken pelvis and two broken legs, and things didn't look good for Truffles.

That's when the folks in St. Landry Parish reached out to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

With a little financial help from Fur Friends Animal Rescue in Oregon and the loving care of the folks at South Paws Veterinary Specialists in Mandeville, things started looking up for Truffles.

Truffles underwent a total of five surgeries, and is finally walking with the aid of her care-givers.

Truffles also benefited from the use of a hyberbaric oxygen chamber, lasers, and the use of a underwater treadmill.

Thanks to these high tech treatments, more animals who suffer life threatening injuries have a greater shot at making a complete recovery than ever before.

If you would like to donate to help Truffles with her recovery or any other animal in the care of the Humane Society of Louisiana, you can do so by clicking here or by calling (901) 268-4432.