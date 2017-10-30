× Kenner Fire Chief John Hellmers fired after internal investigation

KENNER, La. – The City of Kenner has fired Fire Chief John Hellmers almost two months after announcing that he was on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Interim Chief Ryan Bergeron will remain in charge of the department, the city of Kenner announced Monday.

Chief Administrative Officer Deborah Foshee declined in a statement to provide more details on the internal investigation, calling it a “personnel matter.”

The city did not release anymore information about the nature of the investigation.