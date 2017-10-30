Katie’s Kitchen: Stuffed mushrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- They're a very popular item on the menu at Katie's Restaurant and Bar, and thanks to owner and Chef Scot Craig, you've got the recipe for yourself.

Each week, Chef Craig offers up one of his famous recipes for a segment called Katie's Kitchen.

Today, it's the stuffed mushrooms, which you'll find on the menu at this Mid-City institution.

Here's the recipe:

Stuffed Mushrooms

Ingredients:

½ Onion

Celery stalk

Creole seasoning (pinch)

Eggs 2

Tri color peppers 1/2 yellow and 1/2 red pepper Black pepper

1/2 cup Provel cheese

3 cups White bread crumbs

1/4 pound lump crab

1/4 claw meat

20 jumbo mushrooms

Directions:

Dice onion, celery, and bell peppers fine then sauté in olive oil adding pepper and creole seasoning until soft.

Mix eggs, Provel cheese and bread crumbs combining the mixture and add to the pot with the veggies.

Mix in the crabmeat last carefully mixing it in as to not break it up.

Remove stems from mushrooms and stuff them.

Sprinkle with Parmesan and bake in about a cup of white wine and butter in a glass baking dish. Bake them in the oven at 350-375 degrees.