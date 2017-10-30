× JPSO searches for serial vehicle burglary suspect

HARVEY – Authorities in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they say has been breaking into vehicles.

Keithen Banks, 23, is wanted in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that took place in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Harahan in August and September 2017.

The sheriff’s office says Banks is known to visit several areas on the parish’s Eastbank but does not have a home address for him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Robert Stoltz at (504)-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

29.940483 -90.203131