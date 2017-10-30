× Deadline to submit documentation for solar tax credits looms

The final deadline is approaching for taxpayers to submit supporting documents to claim Louisiana’s tax credit for residential solar energy systems.

According to ABC affiliate KATC, homeowners who received notification from the Louisiana Department of Revenue that their claims require additional supporting documentation have until Nov. 1 to submit it, or their claims will be denied.

The department has sent two follow-up letters and placed phone calls to every homeowner who still has not submitted the required documentation. Taxpayers who received the notification should follow the instructions in the letters.

The deadline applies to taxpayers who purchased qualifying systems and submitted their initial claims on or before Aug. 31.