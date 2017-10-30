LSU kicker Chris Jackson's tee, helmet and a football are ready for play against the University of Miami during the 2005 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on December 30, 2005. LSU defeated Miami 40-3. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
Crunch time for Canada: as LSU preps for Alabama
In six straight losses to Alabama, LSU has scored 17 points or less. New offensive coordinator Matt Canada was hired to remedy that. He gets his chance Saturday night in Tuscaloosa against top ranked Alabama.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that Canada’s offense could present problems for the Crimson Tide.
Former LSU head coach Nick Saban has an 8-3 mark at Alabama against his former school. Alabama is a 21 point favorite for Saturday night's 7:10 kickoff.