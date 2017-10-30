× Crunch time for Canada: as LSU preps for Alabama

In six straight losses to Alabama, LSU has scored 17 points or less. New offensive coordinator Matt Canada was hired to remedy that. He gets his chance Saturday night in Tuscaloosa against top ranked Alabama.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday that Canada’s offense could present problems for the Crimson Tide.

Former LSU head coach Nick Saban has an 8-3 mark at Alabama against his former school. Alabama is a 21 point favorite for Saturday night's 7:10 kickoff.