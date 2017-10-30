× Covington man, 66, found guilty of sexually abusing children

COVINGTON, La. — A 66-year-old Covington man faces at least 25 years in prison after a jury found him guilty Friday of sexually abusing young children.

According to a news release from the 22nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Charles Pineda was convicted of two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13. His sentencing is set for Dec. 12.

Pineda, who was a friend of the victim’s family, was charged with sexually abusing one of the victims from the time she was about 8 years old until she turned 12 years old, from 2008 through 2012. The second victim was 5 years old when she was sexually abused by Pineda on or about Oct. 12, 2014.

Pineda faces 25 years to 99 years in prison, with at least the first 25 years being without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.