Burglars who tried to beat the system, the security system

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department released surveillance footage from a burglary in Gentilly last week. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, in the early morning hours of October 26, two people broke into Ja-Kel's in the 2600 block of Jasmine Street.

The business has multiple security cameras, and the burglars apparently tried to defeat them by using some sort of rod, pole, or board to push at least one so that it was facing the ceiling.

But the other cameras caught a pretty good glimpse of the pair. Both of them wore jackets with hoods and masks to cover their body. One of them may have been listening to a cell phone, perhaps to one of the available apps that monitors police radio chatter.

According to the business, the pair got away with a large, flat screen TV set and $50. The surveillance footage shows them pulling the TV from the wall. Another camera shows them leaving in a light-colored SUV, perhaps a Chevy Suburban.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.