× Bears tight end undergoes emergency surgery in New Orleans after horrific knee injury

NEW ORLEANS – Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller had to undergo emergency surgery after suffering a horrific leg injury in the Superdome on Sunday.

Miller landed awkwardly on his left leg in the end zone while trying to come down with a touchdown during the Bears’ October 29 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

His leg could be seen bending about 45 degrees in the wrong direction during a widely reviewed play that at first seemed to have been a successful touchdown, but that call was later reversed.

Miller was carted off of the field and rushed to emergency surgery to attempt to save his leg, league sources told ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Mortensen said Miller suffered arterial damage when his knee dislocated, making the dislocation considerably more serious.

Sections of tissue from Miller’s right leg had to be grafted to the damaged sections of his left leg in an attempt to prevent amputation, according to Mortensen.

The outcome of the surgery remains unclear, as does Miller’s prospects of returning to the NFL.