5 most popular Halloween costumes for New Orleans, according to Google

NEW ORLEANS — If you want to stand out from the crowds on Halloween, you might want to avoid the top five most searched costumes on Google in the New Orleans area.

Google’s annual Frightgeist list breaks down the top 10 most searched costumes in America, and also breaks them down on the local level.

Here are the top 5 local costumes:

Wonder Woman

Mermaid

Rabbit

IT

So, how do the top costumes in New Orleans match up to the hottest costumes around the nation? Here are the top 10 most searched costumes on Google for 2017:

Wonder Woman Harley Quinn Clown Unicorn Rabbit Witch Mouse Pirate Zombie Dinosaur