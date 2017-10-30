× ​Halloween DIY Costume of the Day: Eleven from Stranger Things

NEW ORLEANS – Halloween is here! Test Kitchen Taylor is showing us a new do it yourself costume each day this month.

Today, we’re going for Eleven from Stanger Things, season 1. All you need is a white collard shirt, a pink dress, a blue jacket, high socks and a bloody nose!

I used dark lipstick to make this bloody nose and tied my hair back to pretend I had a buzzcut. A blonde wig and a box of Eggo waffles would take this costume to the next level.

Check back tomorrow to see what kind of other costume tricks I have up my sleeve. Happy Halloween!