Man killed in Hollygrove shooting

New Orleans –¬†Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Hollygrove.

Officers found a man shot in the 8600 block of Apricot Street around 2 p.m. Sunday. He was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators haven’t released the victim’s identity, what led up to the shooting, or a description of the suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) -822-1111.