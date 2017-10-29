Get your caffeine fix at the inaugural “The Big Teasy Caffeine Festival”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The very first "Big Teasy Caffeine Festival" was held today at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. This event included food, drinks, music, and auction items.

But "The Big Teasy" was really about giving guests the opportunity to taste different teas and for them to get their caffeine fix!

"Tea and coffee are the most consumed liquids on the planet, other than water. Me and my wife always wanted to go to something like this. It's a really nice atmosphere that's sedate, where you can enjoy some good music and of course drink good coffee and great tea," Spud McConnell, Event Organizer said.

The fest goes unitl 8 p.m. on Sunday night.