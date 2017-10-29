× British Airways expands service from New Orleans to London

New Orleans – British Airways is expanding its non-stop service between Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and London Heathrow Airport.

Starting Oct. 30, the airline will fly to New Orleans five days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. That’s up from four days a week when British Airways launched the route in March 2017.

Flights are scheduled to depart at 9:10 p.m. New Orleans time and arrive at 11:00 a.m. London time the following day. Returning flights are scheduled to leave at 1:55 p.m. London time and arrive at 5:55 p.m. New Orleans time the same day.

Passengers fly on British Airways’ Boeing 787-800 aircraft, which holds 214 passengers: 35 in business class, 25 in premium economy, and 154 in regular economy.