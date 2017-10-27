What you need to know if you’re going to Voodoo Fest 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, the Killers -- Voodoo is back with a magical line up for 2017.

"Voodoo Music + Arts Experience is a musical gumbo stirring together music, art, community, cuisine and all the mystery and adventure that Halloween weekend in New Orleans conjures up, taking place October 27-29 in City Park. With more than 70 bands over three days," said Brittany Pearce with Voodoo Fest.

GA 3-Day Tickets have now increased to $200. LOA VIP and Platinum tickets for the festival are also available. Just got to the Voodoo Fest website or the City Park Box Office on Friedrichs Avenue. If you're picking up your wrist band, don't forget a valid photo ID!

Lots of fun to be had this year as well! Kelly touting a lot of changes!

"It's Halloween in New Orleans and that in and of itself is a great experience when you put a ton of people in this park and they're all in costume having a great time. It definitely draws people back," said Festival Director Don Kelly. "We've improved our Halloween experience by the Mortuary. We've improved and expanded our beer garden -- Brew Dat -- which our fans love. We've moved our stages a little bit farther back so we have more space and more access for people to roam around."

Make sure you download the app! You’ll have everything you need to know right in your pocket. You can create a custom schedule, check out the map, discover artist! Opt-in for push notifications so you know what’s going on around the festival, including safety updates -- but also schedule changes and fun giveaways!

Tons of entertainment besides the music too, they have attractions like the Mortuary Interactive Experience, the Ferris Wheel, the Ring of Fire and live art installations!

If you’re hungry, there’s 24 different local food booths! There’s also a VooDoo Mart with snacks and basic festival needs, and tons of shops to buy souvenirs.

And don’t forget to hydrate! There are free hydration stations! If you need that kind of drink (wink, wink), there’s a beer garden and a wine lounge. Also happy to announce that the flushable toilets are back this year.

Now to logistics. As for getting to and from the fest, there's Uber (Use promo code VoodooNOLA17 for $20 off your first ride) and a shuttle (again, tickets available on the website).

Anyone getting dropped-off or picked-up is welcome to use this dedicated space on Marconi Dr. between Victory Ave. and Tad Gormley Stadium. This is the best meeting spot for getting picked up after Voodoo. Please note that this is just a pick-up and drop-off zone, so drivers must remain in vehicles.

You can also use public transit! If taking public transportation from downtown, take the 48-City Park/Museum streetcar on the Canal Street streetcar line. Depart the streetcar at the end of the City Park Line at Lelong/Esplanade and Carrollton Avenues and walk into City Park. You can take the streetcar to the New Orleans Museum of Art, which is right next to the Festival.

If you don't bring a bag, there's some advantages. You can get into the fest a little faster and you can always use Voodoo Cashless!

"It's the easy way for you to pay for food, drinks, merch and more with your wristband during the festival. After activating their wristband, fans can securely connect a credit or debit card, creative a unique 4-digit pin to make safe, cashless transactions throughout the park," said Pearce.

If you are bringing a bag, drawstring bags are ideal. Make sure you don't bring in any banned items!

While there's tons of fun to be had, Pearce urged attendants to be safe and cautious, encouraging fest-goers to download their app. She says there will be safety messaging coming from the following sources:

o o Push Notifications through The Official Voodoo Mobile App available on Android and iOS

o o Video Screens at Altar Stage and the Video Info Tower in the park

o o Audio Announcements at All Stages

o o Real-time updates on Voodoo's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

If there's an emergency or weather evacuation, make sure you listen to officials on the site.

If you need medical or security help, also approach festival security or a staff member, they'll radio the appropriate support.