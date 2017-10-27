× Two former St. Tammany deputies arrested on drug, malfeasance charges

COVINGTON, La. — Two former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies have been arrested, accused of using their positions to get illegal drugs.

A St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted Jordan Anthony Hollenbeck, 33, of Slidell, an investigator assigned to the narcotics unit, on three counts of malfeasance in office, and Deputy Kenneth Szalajeski, 35, of Folsom, on two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of malfeasance in office.

According to the indictment, Hollenbeck, while working in his capacity as a narcotics investigator, “established a relationship with an illegal prescription pill distributor in order to unlawfully receive narcotics for consumption” on or about Sept. 1, 2016.

He also is accused of communicating information regarding one or more confidential informants to an illegal distributor of prescription pills for personal gain on at least two occasions—on or about April 10, 2017, and on or about July 13, 2017.

Hollenbeck was fired and arrested following the indictment.

Szalajeski is accused of seizing marijuana and other contraband from a private citizen while acting in the capacity of a deputy sheriff, and later distributing the marijuana to another private citizen on or about May 28, 2016, and on or about Oct. 25, 2016.

Szalajeski was also fired and arrested.

The District Attorney’s Office did not release booking photos of the two former deputies.