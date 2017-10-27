× Two arrested for LaPlace robbery, shooting death

LAPLACE, La. — Two people are behind bars in St. John Parish in connection with a February robbery and shooting that killed 29-year-old Andrew Jasmine.

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives identified Ahkemon Jacob Bardell Jr., 21, of Harvey, and Branden Clegg, 22, of Houston, as suspects in Jasmine’s murder.

Bardell was charged September 26, 2017, when he was already in custody of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

He was booked with second degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.

Clegg was charged August 31, 2017 when he was already in custody in St. John Parish for a probation violation. He was booked with conspiracy to second degree murder and conspiracy to armed robbery. He is being held in lieu of an $850,000 bond.

Deputies responded about 8:30 a.m. Feb. 15 to the 2000 block of East Frisco Drive in LaPlace in reference to a man not breathing.

Deputies found that Jasmine had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The residence also had been ransacked.

Based on investigation, the motive for the shooting appears to be a premeditated robbery of Jasmine.

This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be made. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, SJSO dispatch at 985-652-6338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.