Twist reporter Jabari goes through an intense driving course with the Sheriff

NEW ORLEANS -- Today the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office had an intense defense driving course for their recruit class.

This time, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto invited us out to ride along at NOLA Motorsports.

Sheriff Lopinto wanted to show folks just some of the training outside the classroom that has to be done to keep officers and civilians safe while on the road.

"Our recruit academy goes through about 18 weeks of training and part of that training is is pursuit driving but also defensive tactic driving," Lopinto said.

At a minute point one seconds, the Sheriff completed the course!