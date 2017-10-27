Thief caught on camera stealing from house under renovation in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on camera stealing from an Algiers home that is under renovation.

The thief struck just before 9 a.m. on October 25 in the 600 block of Slidell Street, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified man placed items inside a Richards Disposal garbage can and fled up Slidell toward Belleville Street.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact Detective Tracy Raney or any Fourth District Detective at (504) 658-6040.