One killed and two others injured, including a 4-year-old in Almonaster hit and run

New Orleans- A woman is dead and a man and a 4-year-old child are in stable condition after a hit and run crash on Almonaster Avenue.

NOPD investigators say that the victims were traveling eastbound on Almonaster near the intersection with Louisa Street in a Chevy Trailblazer around 7:30 Thursday night, when a red pickup truck clipped the left rear end of the Trailblazer, causing it to spin out of control ans slam into a tree.

The 4-year-old child was ejected from the Trailblazer in the crash.

The child and the male driver were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The adult female passenger in the Trailblazer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the red pickup truck fled the scene of the crash.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 658-6210 with any information regarding this incident.