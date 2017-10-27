× Odell Beckham’s dad arrested on gun and weed charges

TEXAS- Reports say the father of former LSU Star Odell Beckham Jr. has been arrested for drug possession and illegally carrying a weapon Wednesday.

According to a report from TMZ, Odell Beckham Sr. was booked with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana(under two ounces). Beckham was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Like his son, Beckham Sr. is a former football player from LSU. Beckham was the starting running back during the 1992 season when Odell was born.

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a starting wide receiver for the New York Giants and one of the most high-profile receivers in the NFL.