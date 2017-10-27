× NOPD: man wanted after driver attacked near Poydras and Claiborne

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery after a verbal argument escalated into an assault last week.

The incident occurred inside the victim’s vehicle at the intersection of Poydras Street and Claiborne Avenue around 8 a.m. on October 18, according to the NOPD.

The victim was giving 25-year-old Alfonso “Ace” Cataldi a ride when the two began arguing.

At one point, Cataldi grabbed an object from behind the passenger side visor and began beating the victim with it, according to the NOPD.

The victim sustained face and head injuries.

Cataldi was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and was carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact any First District detective at (504) 658-6010.