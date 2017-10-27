Man scores World Series tickets for $9 each thanks to StubHub glitch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – One lucky Dodgers fan managed to pay just $9 a ticket for a game in the World Series — for which tickets which usually start around $900 — thanks to a StubHub glitch.

Jordan Benedict walked into Game 2 of the World Series, one of the priciest sporting events of the year, for the same amount people pay for a drink. In fact, Benedict paid more for parking than the game.

"I'm the luckiest person for that to happen, and for StubHub to make it a possibility for me," Benedict told KTLA.

But it almost didn't happen.

Doubting that his purchase would be honored, Benedict said he called StubHub to confirm and was told an error had occurred, and that his money would be refunded – but no tickets would be issued.

Apparently, StubHub customer service decided later to take a different approach, however, because when he called back he received a far better offer. He says the conversation went like this:

"We're going to honor the value you paid for these tickets and give you two other tickets in a similar place in the stadium, in the right-field pavilion and you're going to be able to go to the game, is that OK? I was like, 'Yeah, that's phenomenal, that's amazing, thank you so much!'"

Things did not go as well for San Gabriel resident Jack Feria, however. He also initially bought tickets for $9 a piece, but then he said StubHub sent him this message, "We've canceled the following order, you won't receive the tickets. We're sorry it didn't work out."

Feria said he was stunned and that he felt like it wasn't his fault that their system had malfunctioned.

In the end, StubHub gave him a $50 voucher and he shelled out $900 a ticket to go to the game. As disappointing as it was, Feria said he had been saving for a while and wasn't going to miss the game.

"Dodgers is in our blood," Feria said.