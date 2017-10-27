Hollywood South News with Jabari: NOLA shot film ‘Dark Meridian’ gets limited release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The locally shot film Dark Meridian had a premiere this week at the Prytania Theater, featuring a cast of local actors and crew.

Dark Meridian is about a corrupt New Orleans detective who gets caught up between 2 criminal gangs.

Also in Hollywood South News:

Imagine you’re sitting at home and you’re watching a scene on your phone being filmed somewhere on a street. You then walk outside and you see the scene is actually being filmed in front of your own eyes!

This live cinema style of filmmaking will give folks another way to watch films. It’s called VEZ.

You can watch HERE Monday evening. Time will be announced of showtime on the day of. Expect start time between 6 – 7pm.