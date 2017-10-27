× Grambling student arrested for double murder on campus

Grambling, La.- A Grambling State University student has been arrested for a double murder that happened on the University’s campus on Wednesday Morning.

According to police, Jaylin Wayne surrendered himself without incident for the shooting deaths of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell.

The bodies of both men were found in a courtyard between to dormitory building early Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the three men.

Jaylin Wayne is now charged with two counts of first degree murder in the case.