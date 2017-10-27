Go for a ride on a flying museum, a Flying Fortress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- More than a dozen museums from around the country are in New Orleans this weekend. They're all meticulously restored World War II airplanes. And you can do a lot more than just touch these museums, you can fly in them!

They're all part of the National WWII Museum's Air, Sea & Land Festival at Lakefront Airport in New Orleans East.

The event is bigger and better than ever this year, WWII museum workers say, with more for kids to do. But the real stars of the show are the airplanes.

"Whether it's a B17 or a B29 or a P51, all of these vehicles, you can come out and fly on," said Jonah Langerback, the museum's Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

It's not exactly cheap, but a ride in the prized planes is on many people's bucket lists.

If you're interested in attending this year's festival, it continues on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00-5:00. Tickets are $21 for adults. But members of the military, WWII Museum members, seniors, and students are $16. Kids under 12 and World War II veterans get in free. You can find more festival information, including ticket packages, here.

WGNO was given an opportunity to go for a ride in the B17 'Texas Raiders' which is based in the Houston area. Volunteers with the Commemorative Air Force take the plane around the country to air shows like Air, Sea & Land.

A ride in the bomber starts at $475 a person.

"Every time somebody gets off this aircraft, I actually give them the opportunity for a refund. I've never had anybody take me up on that offer," said Kevin Michels, one of the volunteers who travels with 'Texas Raiders'.

If you'd like to get a better idea of what it's like to ride on the bomber, click on the video button above! Also, we have an interview with actor Gary Sinise about the importance of teaching future generations about the men and women who fought to save the world from tyranny during WWII.