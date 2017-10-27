× Fats Domino second line set for Nov. 1

NEW ORLEANS — A second line to honor the late, great Fats Domino is planned for Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The second line, according to the Facebook page of musician James Andrews, will start at 5 p.m. at Vaughan’s Lounge in the Bywater.

It will proceed to Domino’s home on Caffin Avenue, then back to Vaughan’s for a party to honor the legendary, world-famous New Orleans-born musician.

Domino, 89, died early Tuesday morning in Harvey, surrounded by his loved ones. He had been battling health issues for years.

Fans have been paying tribute to Domino — best known for hits like “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That A Shame,” “Blue Monday,” “I’m Walkin’,” and many more — in front of his home in the Lower Ninth Ward.

