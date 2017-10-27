× Endymion crash driver pleads guilty to 11 remaining charges against him

NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of driving intoxicated and plowing into a crowd of people during the Krewe of Endymion parade in February has pleaded guilty to the remaining charges against him.

Neilson Rizzuto, 25, already has pleaded guilty to other misdemeanor charges he faced in connection with the crash, which injured more than 30 people and sent more than 20 of them to the hospital — some with serious injuries.

NOPD said Rizzuto’s blood-alcohol level was .232 percent, almost three times the legal limit, when he crashed his truck into the crowd at the corner of North Carrollton and Orleans avenues.

Witnesses said it sounded like an explosion and caused mayhem for the large Carnival crowds.

Rizzuto’s sentencing is set for Jan. 12.