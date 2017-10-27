× Crews searching Bayou Bienvenue for missing boater

ST. BERNARD PARISH – Search crews are back on the water this morning looking for a man who fell overboard while fishing with his wife in Bayou Bienvenue yesterday afternoon.

The unidentified man fell from the bow of his boat around 4 p.m. on October 26, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Marine Division, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents, and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for the man until around 10 p.m. the day he went missing.

The search resumed at daybreak, according to the STBSO.