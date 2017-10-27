Cookin’ with Nino: Asian Chili Seared Gulf Shrimp

ASIAN CHILI SEARED GULF SHRIMP

INGREDIENTS:

1 Pound Rouses Louisiana Wild Caught 21 count peeled and cleaned shrimp

4 ounces Asian Chili Garlic Sauce (sesame oil, honey, garlic chili paste, soy sauce, garlic)

1 teaspoon cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and let marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour turning occasionally to ensue even seasoning.

Place shrimp in hot skillet turning occasionally for about 5 minutes or until shrimp turn pink and can easily be cut in ½.