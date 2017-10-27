Cold weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS — A strong cold front is working across the country and will bring the coldest air since late last winter to the area. Temperatures have been dropping rapidly behind the front, and we will see that happen on Saturday morning.

Ahead of the front we are going to see warm temperatures through the day on Friday. Look for highs around 80.

Rain chances will increase by later Friday evening and through the overnight time frame. Scattered showers and storms will move in along the front into early Saturday morning. Behind the rain temperatures will be falling Saturday morning and will only rebound back into the upper 50s to around 60 Saturday afternoon.

The coldest temperatures this season will move in Sunday morning. We will see widespread 30s across the northern half of the area, as well as the western side of the lakes. Closer to the water look for upper 40s.

Most likely Monday morning will also bring temperatures in the 30s in the typical cold spots.

Highs Sunday will only make it into the low 60s. Temperatures will then begin to warm through next week.