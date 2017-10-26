× Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Euince, Louisiana

Eunice, La.– According to the Louisiana Lottery’s website, A jackpot winning ticket for Wednesday night’s drawing was purchased in Eunice, Louisiana.

That winning ticket is worth $191,100,000.

In addition to the jackpot winner, two Powerball tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Florida. There were also more than 700,000 smaller cash prizes totaling $7.7 million.

The winning numbers for last night’s drawing were 18, 22, 29, 54, 57, and the Powerwball was 08.