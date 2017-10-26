Wear your favorite baseball cap while supporting pediatric cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Caps for Kids was founded in 1993 by New Orleans pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Stephen Heinrich.

Dr. Heinrich organized Caps for Kids to help lift the spirits of children battling cancer, and losing their hair as a result.

"When I got my cap it made me feel special," said 10-year-old Kay Colton. "I was loosing my hair and by favorite singer from Disney Channel signed the cap for me."

The national organization is run by a full-time New Orleans based staff whose mission is to make the countless families and children affected by pediatric cancer, smile. Their hope is to provide kids suffer from life threatening illnesses with caps autographed by celebrities of their choice.

Friday, October 27th is the official corporate cap day. WGNO is a proud sponsor of Caps for Kids and you can be too. On the day of your choice unite for the cause by wearing your favorite cap and donating either $1 or $5 to the foundation.