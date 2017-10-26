Three things fantasy players need to know about Saints vs. Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- NFL on FOX sideline reporter Jen Hale shares three things fantasy players need to know about Sunday's Saints vs. Chicago Bears game at the Superdome at noon.

The Saints will factor heavily into many fantasy owners' game plans because they've won four in a row and are favored by up to 11 points in some models.

Three things fantasy football owners need to know:

1. The Week 8 fantasy projections

Drew Brees will be the 4th highest scoring quarterback in the league this week. The Black and Gold defense will be the #5 best "D" for fantasy owners. And, Mark Ingram and Michael Thomas will be the 7th most productive running back and wide receiver.

2. Bears leaning on rushing attack

Running back Jordan Howard is averaging 80 yards per game and Tarik Cohen is averaging 32 yards per game. The reason: rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky has attempted just 48 passes and completed half.

3. The Chicago defense

It's a unit that's coming on strong as of late: 5 sacks in the 1st quarter last Sunday. And, they haven't allowed a TD for two weeks in a row.