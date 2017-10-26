× State Troopers find 2 pounds of cocaine in car during I-10 traffic stop

BATON ROUGE – A Ville Platte man faces up to 30 years in prison after Louisiana State Troopers found two pounds of cocaine in his car during a traffic stop.

Thirty-nine-year-old Eric Richard was driving on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish around 9 p.m. on October 25 when a State Trooper noticed he was following another vehicle too closely, according to to the LSP.

Richard refused to give the Trooper permission to search his 2013 Buick Lacrosse, so a drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene.

Approximately two pounds of cocaine worth $74,000 was found inside the vehicle during a search.

Richard was arrested and charged with following too closely, defective vehicle equipment, and possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, according to the LSP.

If convicted, he faces up to three decades in prison and a $50,000 fine.