Spook-tacular Drinks for Halloween!

NEW ORLEANS - It's Thirsty Thursday and Halloween is here! So Test Kitchen Taylor and Kenny Lopez are trying out some awesome drinks made with Ghost Tequila!

It's that time of the year! We're all getting dressed up, eating candy and visiting haunted houses. But what do we drink? Test Kitchen Taylor is showing Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez two 'spook-tacular' drinks using Ghost Tequila! Ghost Tequila is infused with Ghost Peppers, so it adds a little kick to your drink. It can be consumed as a stand-alone shot - no lime or salt needed - or in your favorite cocktails.

Here are the recipes Taylor came up with:

Ghost of Nola

1 part Ghost Tequila

½ part Disarrono

2 parts Grapefruit liquor

*Build over ice and strain over fresh ice.

Fall of '75

1 part Ghost Tequila

½ part pumpkin spice syrup

Champagne

*Garnish with orange peel.