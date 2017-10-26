× Rhonda Shear, sexy hostess of USA’s ‘Up All Night,’ releases new book

NEW ORLEANS — For many people, Rhonda Shear will be best remembered as everyone’s favorite late-night, bedtime, smart-sexy hostess of USA’s “Up All Night,” but now she runs a $100 million lingerie company, and she has added author to her résumé.

Shear’s new book, called “Up All Night,” is packed with vivid characters, hilarious stories, and wisdom for women of all ages.

A New Orleans native, Shear has had a very unconventional life.

She was in beauty pageants and is a former Miss Louisiana. She ran for office in New Orleans and only lost by 135 votes. She was even in Playboy, but did not strip for her Playboy spread. In addition to all this, she is a comedienne who’s appeared on several TV shows, including “Married With Children.”

Shear is throwing a big book-launch party at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel in the Grand Salon complex on Friday, October 27th from 7 p.m. -10 p.m. You can RSVP for her book launch party HERE.

She will also be signing copies of her new book on October 28th at Barnes & Noble in Metaire.