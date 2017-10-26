× NOPD names two persons of interest in Ninth Ward murder

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two people they say are persons of interest in a murder in the Ninth Ward.

Police believe 61-year-old Gail Hardy and 47-year-old Patrick Gentry may have information about the stabbing death of Margie Shorty.

Shorty was killed on August 13 in the 1300 block of Reynes Street, according to the NOPD.

Hardy and Gentry are not wanted as suspects, but officers investigating the murder do want to question them.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of these subjects is asked to notify Detective Sykes of The Homicide Section at (504) 658-5300.