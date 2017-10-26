NOPD investigating double homicide in the Holy Cross neighborhood

Posted 11:11 PM, October 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:21PM, October 26, 2017

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say a man and woman were found shot to death Thursday night, Oct. 26, inside of a home in the 900 block of Deslonde Street in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

Police say the shooting occurred a little before 8:15.

Police are working to notify relatives and determine a motive.  No suspect has been named at this point in the investigation.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-8777-903-STOP.  You do not have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

This is a developing news story.  Additional information will be added to this report as it becomes available.

