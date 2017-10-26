NOPD investigating double homicide in the Holy Cross neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say a man and woman were found shot to death Thursday night, Oct. 26, inside of a home in the 900 block of Deslonde Street in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

Police say the shooting occurred a little before 8:15.

Police are working to notify relatives and determine a motive. No suspect has been named at this point in the investigation.

