× New Orleans Public Library offers free streaming of over 30K documentaries and indie films

NEW ORLEANS — Your New Orleans library card can go a long way with a new streaming service that offers over 30,000 documentaries, classic movies and indie films.

Card holders can get a free subscription to Kanopy and access the streaming service from their desktop, mobile device or Roku.

Here are the details:

View up to 12 films per month using play credits.

3 days to watch each film. Once you press play on a film, you have 3 days to view it as many times as you like without using another play credit.

Play credits reset on the 1st of the month. Once you have reached your quota of films, you will not be able to play any films until the new month starts when you will be given a fresh quota of 12 play credits again.

You can search for titles by subject or category.

A quick search of “New Orleans” netted several local titles, including “Yea You Rite! – Language in New Orleans,” “Mosquitoes and High Water,” “Being Poor in New Orleans,” and many more.