Hometown Haunts: Haunted Books in Biloxi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Biloxi, Ms. - We traveled to the Biloxi Mississippi Public Library for today's "Hometown Haunts," just be warned: once you watch this story, there's no going back.

"The true sign of intelligence is not knowledge but imagination." - Albert Einstein.

It's the lines of imagination and knowledge that blurred when Librarian Jane Shambru received a special donation of books to the Biloxi Public Library.

The books were from the mid-1800s, and the man who dropped them off told their secret to Jane: "He says here's the problem, they're haunted. I say what do you mean the books are haunted. He say's this is what happened, my wife was in a rooming house. In this rooming house, there was one room that was always locked so what night somebody unlocked the room."

His soon to be wife grabbed the books and from that point forward, everywhere they went they saw an apparition. The lady would appear with long hair and a gray gauzy dress and they decided it was the books. It was the only thing that was in common with wherever they lived.

The books eventually found a new resting place, without much commotion, until one day when the library was visited by a paranormal group. They pointed to the books and said, we think there's something over here. Jane was convinced.

We are not responsible for what or who may appear now that you've seen the books.