'Ghost Manor' on Magazine street is a spooktacular delight for whole family!

NEW ORLEANS– Are you ready for some delightful frights? If so, go check out “Ghost Manor” at 2502 Magazine Street. For the past few years this mansion in the Garden District has become a main attraction during Halloween.

This Halloween-inspired house is like none other. You’ll hear music blaring from the speakers, while animitronic skeletons dance. You’ll see flying ghouls, skeletons dancing, and other ghoulishly delightful images.

‘Ghost Manor’ is located between Second & Third streets on Magazine. The show lasts about 10 minutes, and repeats itself. This show is definitely a must-see to get you into the Halloween spirit! Here are a few photos for you to get a sneak peek: