Dr. Rachel: Can you really be scared to death?

NEW ORLEANS -- You've heard the term "scared to death" lots of time, but is it true? Can something spooky actually scare you to death?

According to our teaching doctor, Dr. Rachel, the answer is yes.

"Our bodies have a protective mechanism called fight or flight, which is activated when we are scared," Dr. Rachel explains.

Our heart rate increases, and we see increased blood flow to our muscles, dilated pupils and slowed digestion. It's preparing us to either stay and fight or run away.

That's also when our body releases adrenaline to activate the fight or flight response.

Adrenaline -- in large amounts -- can be toxic to our heart, liver, kidneys and lungs.

"It can change the heart's chemistry ... which can lead to death," Dr. Rachel says.

Happy Halloween!