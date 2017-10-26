Dash cam footage shows deputy intentionally crashing car into ex-wife’s house

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Dash cam video released this week shows a Florida police officer intentionally crashing his SUV into his ex-wife’s home, according to WEAR.

Timothy Taylor, who worked for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department and resigned last November, is shown in the video backing out of the driveway, briefly stopping the vehicle, and then accelerating into the front of the home.

A woman can be seen standing at the front door moments before the vehicle crashes into the home. She was not injured.

Police told WEAR the incident was a suicide attempt by Taylor, who apparently stabbed himself prior to the crash.

Taylor pleaded no contest to misdemeanor DUI and two counts of criminal mischief. He received two years probation and was required to pay for the damage to the vehicle and to the home.