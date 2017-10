× Car crashes into house in Metairie

METAIRIE – A car crashed into the corner of a house in Metairie this morning.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. on the corner of Cleary and West Metairie Avenues.

The car came to a rest beneath Halloween decorations hanging from an oak tree in the front yard of the home.

A fire truck and ambulance were called to the scene, which interrupted traffic during rush hour at the busy intersection.

No injuries were reported.