Bourbon in the pumpkin soup? It’s scary good!

You'll want the pumpkin puree-- and the seeds-- plus truffle oil, heavy cream, and bourbon-- for one of the most delectable soups you'll taste all year.

At Sobou, Chef Juan Carlos Gonzales serves the recipe he calls: "Roasted Pumpkin & Bocage Honey Bisque with Truffle Spiked Crema."

We call it simply delicious. And it's much easier to make than it sounds!

Ingredients:

* 2 cups of roasted pumpkin (scrape the seeds out first, then put each pumpkin half, soft side down, on a baking sheet and bake for one hour at 350 degrees)

* 3 cups of cream

* Pinch of salt

* Pinch of white pepper

* Pinch of cayenne pepper

* 2 oz. Crystal hot sauce

* Pinch of cinnamon

* 3 oz. chopped Garlic

* 3 oz. chopped shallots

* 1 oz. Bourbon

* 1 oz. honey

* Garnish: roasted pumpkin seeds, cinnamon, and truffle whipped cream cream

Combine ingredients in medium saucepan over medium heat.

Let cook for approximately 25 minutes.

Transfer to blender and blend until silky and yellow/orange in color.

Garnish with the truffle oil whipped cream and sprinkle with seeds and cinnamon. Enjoy!