A new and interesting way to watch films is here

NEW ORLEANS — Imagine you’re sitting at home and you’re watching a scene on your phone being filmed somewhere on a street. You then walk outside and you see the scene is actually being filmed in front of your own eyes!

This live cinema style of filmmaking will give folks another way to watch films. It’s called VEZ.

On Halloween eve Monday, October 30th, 2017, three scenes will take place throughout the night in New Orleans!

No editing, no second takes, one camera, and a live musician on set playing the music score.

You’ll be able to engage with others live who are watching the scenes.

The live horror short film is about a woman who has a blind date on Halloween eve. When she goes to meet the guy, things go terribly wrong.

You can watch HERE Monday evening. Time will be announced of showtime on the day of. Expect start time between 6 – 7pm.